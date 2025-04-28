Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

LUH protest organiser urging the ‘regular Joe Soap’ to get involved

The lady behind multiple protests at Letterkenny University Hospital says more people need to show their support.

At the latest protest on Saturday last, Roseena Toner Doherty says that while around 500 or 600 came out in support throughout Saturday, it’s less than 1% of the population of Donegal and is not enough.

The protests have been held in a bid to improve cancer treatment facilities in Letterkenny University Hospital, as many of those who receive a diagnosis need to travel to Galway to manage their illness.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show, Roseena says the regular person must use their voice to see this through:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Credit: Emma Boyle
Top Stories, News

Fire service attending incident in Ballybofey

28 April 2025
kitchen tap
Top Stories, News

Crolly facing more water outages today

28 April 2025
protest luh
Audio, News, Top Stories

LUH protest organiser urging the ‘regular Joe Soap’ to get involved

28 April 2025
st marys derrybeg
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fire service had to use water from nearby stream due to low pressure at fire hydrants

28 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Credit: Emma Boyle
Top Stories, News

Fire service attending incident in Ballybofey

28 April 2025
kitchen tap
Top Stories, News

Crolly facing more water outages today

28 April 2025
protest luh
Audio, News, Top Stories

LUH protest organiser urging the ‘regular Joe Soap’ to get involved

28 April 2025
st marys derrybeg
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fire service had to use water from nearby stream due to low pressure at fire hydrants

28 April 2025
0_House-Keys
Top Stories, News

Donegal sees highest number of applications made for grants to refurbish vacant properties

28 April 2025
Vatican
Top Stories, News

Sistine Chapel closed for conclave preparations

28 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube