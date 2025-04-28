LUH protest organiser urging the ‘regular Joe Soap’ to get involved

The lady behind multiple protests at Letterkenny University Hospital says more people need to show their support.

At the latest protest on Saturday last, Roseena Toner Doherty says that while around 500 or 600 came out in support throughout Saturday, it’s less than 1% of the population of Donegal and is not enough.

The protests have been held in a bid to improve cancer treatment facilities in Letterkenny University Hospital, as many of those who receive a diagnosis need to travel to Galway to manage their illness.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show, Roseena says the regular person must use their voice to see this through: