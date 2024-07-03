Sean Patton signs with Finn Harps

Finn Harps have announced the loan signing of Sean Patton until the end of the season.

Patton, formerly of the Finn Harps Academy, made his senior debut for Derry City last year and has made five appearances in the Premier Division this season.

The striker will be available for selection ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Kerry FC.

He told FHTV: “It feels great, I’m delighted to get the move done. I know a few of the boys in the squad already and I’ve worked under Kevin McHugh and Eamon Curry from my time in the academy, I’m just excited to get going now.”

Harps boss Darren Murphy told club media: “It was a no-brainer for me. Everyone speaks very highly of Sean and I’d like to thank Ruaidhri Higgins and Mark McChrystal at Derry for helping push the deal through.

I know a few bodies have left in the window so it’s great to have Sean in the door now to give us a bit of competition for places at that end of the pitch. I’m really looking forward to working with him and hopefully he can get settled and hit the ground running.”