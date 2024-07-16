Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Kerr to make British Superbike debut at Brands Hatch

Richard Kerr will make his Bennetts British Superbike Championship debut this weekend.

The Donegal rider who won the National Superstock Championship last year will deputise for Rory Skinner who continues his recovery from injury.

Kerr will line up at Brands Hatch aboard the TAS Racing prepared BWM M 1000 RR Superbike and further rounds will be taken into consideration based on Skinner’s full recovery and return to racing.

This year to date, Kerr has been racing stateside in the Moto America’s Superstock series but the 23-year-old is relishing the opportunity to ride the Cheshire Mouldings BMW Superbike this weekend.

Kerr said: “First of all, I’d like to wish Rory a speedy recovery. As a racer no one likes to be out injured and especially as he has been doing such a great job for the team. I’ve known the TAS guys for quite some time and have obviously raced against them in Superstock.
“I’m also aware of their pedigree and history, so when asked to stand in for Rory in British Superbike, it was an easy decision to make. I’m looking forward to the challenge and representing Cheshire Mouldings BMW in BSB and I’d like to thank the team for this opportunity.”

Team Manager Steve Plater commented: “A few weeks in racing can certainly throw a few curve balls. Rory has shown great pedigree this season in BSB, as has Davey in the Superstock series, so taking this into consideration, we felt it best for Davey to continue in Superstock and chase his second title in the class – this time for Cheshire Mouldings BMW. Taking on Superstock and Superbike is just too much to ask of one rider and he understands the decision.

“Richard is a talented young man and fully understands that he will stand in until Rory is fit to ride. He comes with a title under his belt, and we are confident he is the correct choice in the circumstances. It’s always nice to give up-and-coming young riders an opportunity and I firmly believe he will fit in very well at TAS Racing.”

