Entries for Donegal Half Marathon could reach 500 mark

As preparations continue for the 2024 Donegal Half Marathon, race director, Brendan McDaid, has revealed that over 400 have entered the event.

This year’s Donegal Half Marathon, which will be held in association with the Kernan Retail Group, takes place on Sunday, August 25th in Letterkenny.

“The Donegal Half Marathon is celebrating 10 years this year and given that we have over 400 entries two weeks out, we are expecting the final entry to be around the 500 mark,” he said.

“Compared to previous years, the numbers are significantly up at this stage. And given that there is always a late surge in entries in the few days before the race, we are getting ready to cater for another large field,” he added.

“There’s a great community feel about the Donegal Half Marathon. The fact that it is now established as a Donegal Athletics Board County Championship race has led to a bigger interest among the clubs in the county. We also attract participants from all over, with a number from overseas who return each year for the Donegal Half Marathon,” he added.

It will be headquartered at the Aura Leisure Centre and gets underway at 9.20 am around one mile from the centre, and finishing on the Danny McDaid Track.

To enter, follow the link: https://eventmaster.ie/ event/9qPqhw5HWJ