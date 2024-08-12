Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Entries for Donegal Half Marathon could reach 500 mark

As preparations continue for the 2024 Donegal Half Marathon, race director, Brendan McDaid, has revealed that over 400 have entered the event.

This year’s Donegal Half Marathon, which will be held in association with the Kernan Retail Group, takes place on Sunday, August 25th in Letterkenny.

“The Donegal Half Marathon is celebrating 10 years this year and given that we have over 400 entries two weeks out, we are expecting the final entry to be around the 500 mark,” he  said.

“Compared to previous years, the numbers are significantly up at this stage. And given that there is always a late surge in entries in the few days before the race, we are getting ready to cater for another large field,” he added.

“There’s a great community feel about the Donegal Half Marathon. The fact that it is now established as a Donegal Athletics Board County Championship race has led to a bigger interest among the clubs in the county. We also attract participants from all over, with a number from overseas who return each year for the Donegal Half Marathon,” he added.

It will be headquartered at the Aura Leisure Centre and gets underway at 9.20 am around one mile from the centre, and finishing on the Danny McDaid Track.

To enter, follow the link: https://eventmaster.ie/event/9qPqhw5HWJ

To access the QR code, visithttps://eventmaster.ie/event/9qPqhw5HWJ/qrcode 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man remains in custody in NW over threats made against Taoiseach

12 August 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Woman hospitalised following two car crash yesterday

12 August 2024
kitchen tap
Top Stories, News

Water outage notice issued due to power cuts

12 August 2024
Screenshot 2024-08-12 071826
News, Top Stories

Over 1100 lose power overnight in Donegal

12 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man remains in custody in NW over threats made against Taoiseach

12 August 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Woman hospitalised following two car crash yesterday

12 August 2024
kitchen tap
Top Stories, News

Water outage notice issued due to power cuts

12 August 2024
Screenshot 2024-08-12 071826
News, Top Stories

Over 1100 lose power overnight in Donegal

12 August 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Gardaí issue parking advice ahead of music event in Letterkenny this week

12 August 2024
Lough Swilly RNLI 1
News, Top Stories

Jet ski runs into difficulty near Saltpans

12 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube