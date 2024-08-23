Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Win in Waterford sends Derry top of Premier Division

Derry City have moved to the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division courtesy of a 1-0 win at Waterford on Friday night.

The games only goal was scored by Ben Doherty on the hour mark at the RSC Grounds.

Derry lead Shelbourne on goal difference after Damien Duff’s side drew 1-1 in the Dublin derby with Bohemians.

Shels, however, still have a game in hand.

Derry’s new signing Andre Wisdom started in Waterford while the Candystripes also secured the services of Duncan Idehen and Sean Robertson ahead of the game.

Idehen, a 22-year-old centre half from London was recently released by Bristol City while Robertson,  a wing back or winger was most recently with Forest Green Rovers.  The player has family connections to Ireland and started his career with Crystal Palace Academy.

In the other fixture played on Friday, fourth placed Sligo Rovers suffered a shock 7-0 defeat away to Drogheda who move off the bottom and now sit one point ahead of Dundalk.

