2025 Mícheál Ó’Cléirigh Summer School formally launched

The 2025 Mícheál Ó’Cléirigh Summer School has been formally launched.

The Summer School is set to take place in Rossnowlagh from the 9th until the 11th of May this year.

“Diaspora and Homecoming / Deoratha ag fillead ar ais go Eireann” is the theme of the three-day event, which celebrates the legacy and work of Mícheál Ó’Cléirigh and the chroniclers who wrote the Annals of the Four Masters.

Tickets are available from: info@mocleirigh.ie or mocleirighsummerschool@gmail.com or any committee member.

More details are available at www.mocleirigh.ie.

