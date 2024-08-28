Business Matters, Ep 208 – Get Up and Go Diaries are truly inspirational

In this week’s edition of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore has been speaking with the key personnel behind a very successful Ballyshannon based company, Get Up and Go Publications Ltd.

It produces high-quality inspirational diaries, journals and planners that go far beyond Ireland’s shores and retail outlets. Indeed, around 600,000 copies have now been sold.

The publications can inspire and motivate and are beautifully produced and illustrated.

In recent years, the company has expanded its range considerably. The range of diaries and related publications really have a feel good factor and can have a positive influence on people’s lives.

The Irish Get Up and Go Diary can be traced back to 2001, and there’s quite a story behind the business.

A full list of stockists can be found on the company’s website

https://www.getupandgodiary.com/stockists/

To find out more about this inspirational business Chris was joined in studio by co-owner and Director of Sales, Brendan Sands, and Managing Director Catriona McGloin. You can listen to the full interview here: