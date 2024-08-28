Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, Ep 208 – Get Up and Go Diaries are truly inspirational

In this week’s edition of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore has been speaking with the key personnel behind a very successful Ballyshannon based company, Get Up and Go Publications Ltd.

It produces high-quality inspirational diaries, journals and planners that go far beyond Ireland’s shores and retail outlets. Indeed, around 600,000 copies have now been sold.

The publications can inspire and motivate and are beautifully produced and illustrated.

In recent years, the company has expanded its range considerably. The range of diaries and related publications really have a feel good factor and can have a positive influence on people’s lives.

The Irish Get Up and Go Diary can be traced back to 2001, and there’s quite a story behind the business.

A full list of stockists can be found on the company’s website 

https://www.getupandgodiary.com/stockists/

Co owner Brendan Sands who was recently recognised with a National Accolade by All-Ireland Business Foundation as a Trailblazer! The award was presented at a fabulous Ceremony at Croke Park recently. Brendan was nominated by an independent panel of leading academics and business experts.

To find out more about this inspirational business Chris was joined in studio by co-owner and Director of Sales, Brendan Sands, and Managing Director Catriona McGloin. You can listen to the full interview here:

 

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 August 2024
bairbre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government must go beyond paying lip service to the Irish Language – UÍ Chathail

28 August 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in relation to Derry murder to be held for additional 18 hours

28 August 2024
ecb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty calls for banking levy to be increased to €400m

28 August 2024
Advertisement

Advertisement
