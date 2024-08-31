Buncrana captain Conor Grant: “We showed great character”

Buncrana Hurling captain Conor Grant has led the club to their first ever hurling title at senior level as they beat Carndonagh to claim the Intermediate Championship at O’Donnell Park this afternoon.

A Carndonagh goal just after half time put them well and truly in the driving seat as last year’s champions went four points to the good.

Buncrana would not be denied, however, as they hit seven points without reply to win a historic title.

After the game, Conor Grant spoke of the character his side showed to come through adversity. He gave his thoughts to Highland’s Brendan Devenney at full time…