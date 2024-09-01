550 choristers sought to mark Donegal Town’s 550th anniversary

An attempt has been launched to bring together the biggest choir ever assembled in the county, as part of Donegal Town’s 550th anniversary.

The Sing 550 event takes place three weeks from today, on Sunday September 22th in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, with people over 18 being invited to register and take part.

The organisers say everyone is welcome, and no experience is necessary.

Spokesperson Deby Cunningham says there is a very strong tradition of choral singing in Donegal, and they hope this will bring that to a new level…………

You can hear the full interview with Deby Cunningham here –

*****************************

Release in full-

Sing550

How would you like to be part of the biggest choir Donegal has ever heard?

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a secret shower singer, and over 18, we’d love to have you join us to celebrate Donegal Town’s 550 years.

Sunday 22 September, St Agatha’s Church, Clar, Donegal Town

The day will start at 12noon and we’ll rehearse until 3pm. You’ll be free to explore the town’s hospitality until we’re back at 5pm to get ready to sing for a real, live audience at 5.50pm (see what we did there??)

Even if you’ve never sung in a choir before, don’t be afraid – this really is an event for everyone.

Once you register to take part, we’ll give you lyrics and sound files of all the pieces we’ll do – you’ll recognise most of them, so there’s no need to be able to read music.

Just decide if you’re a high or low voice, choose your sound file accordingly, and start practising for the big day.

Registration is €5.50 (we did it again!!) available at Eventrbrite

email: sing550donegal@gmail.com