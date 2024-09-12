Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Letterkenny councillors say people need to see progress on URDF projects

Members of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District are seeking regular updates on the progress of projects being funded under the Urban Regional Development Fund.

Over twenty five euro has been allocated to the district over the past five years for projects such as the old courthouse, Market Square, and the Alpha and Beta centres on the old ESB site.

Money is also provided for works on derelict buildings, with compulsory purchase orders being processed in respect of 12 buildings, and more to come.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says it’s important that the momentum is maintained………………

strule-banner
News, Top Stories

Strule Shared Education Campus programme being launched today

12 September 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

West Donegal road reopens following serious crash

12 September 2024
stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Stormont leaders in London to discuss NI finances

12 September 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Donegal man dies in custody in Portugal

12 September 2024
Advertisement

