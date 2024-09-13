North West Greenway officially opens

A new cross border greenway has opened in the North West.

The €23.8m North West Greenway Network spans 46.5km and includes walking and cycling routes.

The two new routes link Strathfoyle to Quigleys Point via Muff, and Culmore and Castlefinn to Strabane via Lifford.

The EU backed North West Greenway Network will cost almost €24 million, and is being delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council, Donegal County Council and Sustrans, with funding from both governments.

The two new routes link Strathfoyle to Quigleys Point via Muff, and Culmore and Castlefinn to Strabane via Lifford. The network has already attracted thousands of local users, providing an environmentally friendly travel option for commuters as well as facilitating active travel, physical activityand encouraging sustainable transport and decarbonisation. The new routes also provide improved safety for walkers, runners and cyclists.

Stormont’s Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd described the project as a shining example of partnership and cross border work. He added it’s already producing tangible benefits in the North West by linking communities and encouraging more people to consider the option of active travel as an alternative to the private car for short journeys.

Junior Minister James Lawless, said the opening of the North West Greenway Network represents an exciting development for the North West Region.

*********************************

Pics- Above –

Gina McIntyre, Chief Executive, SEUPB, pictured on Thursday cutting the ribbon to officially open the North West Greenway Network at Pennyburn Bridge in Derry, with the aid of Deputy Mayor Darren Guy, DCSDC and Cathaoirleach Niamh Kennedy, DCC. Included are John McLaughlin, CEO, Donegal County Council, Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Minister James Lawless, Department for Transport, John O’Dowd, Minister for Infrastructure and John Kelpie, Chief Executive, Derry City and Strabane District Council. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Below – Minister James Lawless, Department for Transport, Deputy Mayor Darren Guy, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cathaoirleach Niamh Kennedy, Donegal County Council, Gina McIntyre, Chief Executive, SEUPB, and John O’Dowd, MLA, Minister for Infrastructure.

Release in full –

Successful completion of North West Greenway Network celebrated

A NEW EU-funded cross-border greenway connecting people and communities across the

North West was officially opened today.

The €23.8m North West Greenway Network was supported by the European Union’s

INTERREG VA Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), and

delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC) in partnership with the

Department for Infrastructure (DfI), Donegal County Council (DCC) and Sustrans NI.

Further funding was also provided by both Councils, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the

Department for Infrastructure, and the Department for Communities in Northern Ireland.

The overall project has successfully delivered a network of 46.5km of greenway

infrastructure, walking and cycling routes, linking communities spanning the North West

border area.

The two new routes link Strathfoyle to Quigleys Point via Muff, and Culmore and Castlefinn

to Strabane via Lifford. The network has already attracted thousands of local users,

providing an environmentally friendly travel option for commuters as well as facilitating active

travel, physical activity and encouraging sustainable transport and decarbonisation. The new

routes also provide improved safety for walkers, runners and cyclists.

Speaking at today’s celebration event, which was attended by project partners and

representatives from both sides of the border, Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd said:

“This project is a shining example of partnership and cross border work and I am delighted

that my Department was able to provide funding towards it. The Greenway is already

producing tangible benefits in the North West by linking communities and encouraging more

people to consider the option of active travel as an alternative to the private car for short

journeys. This is a modal shift I want to see continue. Active travel has the potential to

increase physical activity and improve mental wellbeing. It can also help to tackle air

pollution and, along with public transport, will help to decarbonise our transport system.”

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, James Lawless, said:

“The opening of the North West Greenway Network represents an exciting development for

the North West Region. This cross-border Greenway project has received significant

financial support through the INTERREG VA programme with the

Department of Transport providing approximately €3 million in 2024 to support this project.

This project is an exemplar initiative of cross-border collaboration, with Donegal County

Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council working together to realise 46.5km of

segregated cycle lanes.

This project has resulted in two separate Greenway routes connecting Derry to County

Donegal. These routes will encourage greater levels of cycling and walking, rather than

private car use, among leisure users, tourists, and commuters. In addition, this project will

help to ensure coherent cycling infrastructure for individuals travelling between the two

jurisdictions. This investment by the Department of Transport to date signals the

Government’s commitment to providing high-quality cycle infrastructure that will generate

many benefits for cyclists and communities across Ireland”.

Gina McIntyre, SEUPB Chief Executive, said: “The official opening of the North West

Greenway Network marks a transformative step towards a more connected, sustainable

future for the region. This project not only strengthens cross-border cooperation but also

promotes cleaner and greener travel, healthier lifestyles and enhances environmental

stewardship.

“This project exemplifies the commitment of SEUPB and our partners to building a shared,

sustainable future for all communities in Northern Ireland and the border counties.

“I would like to congratulate all those involved in the management, design and build, who

have produced this amazing new North West Greenway, an ambitious concept carried

through in outstanding delivery.”

Deputy Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Alderman Darren Guy, said: “I am

delighted to join with project partners and funders today to mark the successful completion of

the North West Greenway.

“We are already seeing the benefits of the new routes which have opened up new areas to

both pedestrians and cyclists and brought our cross-border communities closer together.

Here in the North West we are blessed with beautiful green spaces and the network makes

these areas more accessible, connecting both urban and rural areas so they can be reached

within minutes.

“This is now a practical travel route for commuters, as well as a popular pathway for fitness

and leisure. I want to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of our team in delivering

this major strategic project, and also the support of all our

partners in recognising and supporting the vision we had for the North West area.”