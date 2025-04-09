Water tankers urged for West Donegal amid supply issues

The ongoing spell of favourable weather is exacerbating existing water supply problems in West Donegal.

Councillor Michael McClafferty has highlighted the increasing pressure on farmers to provide water for their livestock and is advocating for the immediate deployment of water tankers to the affected areas.

He noted that several communities are currently experiencing disruptions to their water supply.

Councillor McClafferty expressed doubt that the issue will be resolved by the weekend, citing a lack of communication from Uisce Éireann.

Councillor McClafferty detailed the current situation: