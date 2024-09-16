NI Tourism says Irish Open will bring an economic benefit to all of Northern Ireland

The economic benefits of the Irish Open are set to leave a lasting legacy in Northern Ireland, with Donegal hoping to enjoy a spin off from it.

Almost 100 thousand people attended the golf tournament in Royal County Down in Newcastle over the past week.

Visiting golfers contributed over 100 million euro to the North’s economy last year.

Chief Executive of Tourism NI, John McGrillen, says they’re already preparing to welcome another quarter of a million visitors to next year’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush……………….