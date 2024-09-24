Dangerous driving and drug supply charges in Derry

A man has been charged in relation to two traffic incidents in Derry that occurred on August 31st and the 14th of September.

The initial charges included dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance and failing to stop where an incident occurred causing injury.

However, following inquiries by District Support Team officers, the man has also been charged with drug related offences.

These included possession of a Class B controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and possessing criminal property.

He will appear before Derry Magistrates Court today.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.