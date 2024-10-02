Department of the Economy to take over City of Derry Airport subsidy

Derry City Councillor Sandra Duffy has hailed confirmation from Economy Minister Conor Murphy that his department intends to take over the annual subsidy of City of Derry airport.

Describing the announcement as a ‘game-changer’ for the local council, Cllr Duffy says the annual subsidy costs the council almost £3.5 million a year, and with the Department of Economy taking responsibility for that cost, a significant sum will now be freed up for reinvestment in front line council services and facilities.

The Minister confirmed the plan in an Assembly speech on regional balance, during which he promised a network of local partnerships, and targeted department interventions…………