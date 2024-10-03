Hopes for Derry to Dublin service from City of Derry Airport

The Managing Director of City of Derry Airport says he wants to see a Derry to Dublin service back in the air, and discussions to make that happen are continuing.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Steve Frazer said they’re seeking to secure a PSO backed service, and in tandem with that, they are seeking to secure financial support from the Irish Government, as was the case in the past.

With 40% of the airport’s traffic coming form Donegal, Steve Fraser says the Irish government understands the facility’s importance, and the restoration of a Dublin service would be a no brainer………