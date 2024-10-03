Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Hopes for Derry to Dublin service from City of Derry Airport

The Managing Director of City of Derry Airport says he wants to see a Derry to Dublin service back in the air, and discussions to make that happen are continuing.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Steve Frazer said they’re seeking to secure a PSO backed service, and in tandem with that, they are seeking to secure financial support from the Irish Government, as was the case in the past.

With 40% of the airport’s traffic coming form Donegal, Steve Fraser says the Irish government understands the facility’s importance, and the restoration of a Dublin service would be a no brainer………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

download (4)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former Government Minister Mary O’Rourke dies aged 87

3 October 2024
00184187-614
News, Top Stories

Ireland records strong tax growth in Q3 of 2024

3 October 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 3rd

3 October 2024
FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE - July 27, 2023 Ryanair new Express Bag Drop zone at Cork Airport. Pic: Brian Lougheed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ryanair to get rid of paper boarding passes

3 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

download (4)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former Government Minister Mary O’Rourke dies aged 87

3 October 2024
00184187-614
News, Top Stories

Ireland records strong tax growth in Q3 of 2024

3 October 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 3rd

3 October 2024
FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE - July 27, 2023 Ryanair new Express Bag Drop zone at Cork Airport. Pic: Brian Lougheed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ryanair to get rid of paper boarding passes

3 October 2024
city of derry airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hopes for Derry to Dublin service from City of Derry Airport

3 October 2024
redress-focus-group
News, Audio, Top Stories

Banking and Insurance Redress Focus Group hits out at “unilateral disbandment” of working group

3 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube