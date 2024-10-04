Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Councillor believes Budget 2025 shows commitment to invest in Ireland

A Donegal Councillor has said Ireland is now in a good position to invest in education and healthcare after the Budget announcement earlier this week.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says the once-off payments, such as energy credits and children’s allowance will also have a positive impact for many people across the country.

Speaking on the nine til noon show, he says the Budget shows a commitment from the Government to invest in the people of Ireland.

Meanwhile, Solicitor Brid Curran says the Budget is a short-sighted one and the VAT reduction rate should have been prioritised.

ESRI-New-Irish-Logo-scaled
Audio, News, Top Stories

ESRI analysis shows Budget 2025 will have little effect on reducing poverty

4 October 2024
Rescue 118 1
News, Top Stories

Search underway for missing kayaker

4 October 2024
Budget calculation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Councillor believes Budget 2025 shows commitment to invest in Ireland

4 October 2024
d70e03d1-5feb-4aa9-bd69-587f0cbf7438
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bank of Ireland warn customers of new Budget 2025 scam

4 October 2024
Advertisement

