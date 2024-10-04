Donegal Councillor believes Budget 2025 shows commitment to invest in Ireland

A Donegal Councillor has said Ireland is now in a good position to invest in education and healthcare after the Budget announcement earlier this week.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says the once-off payments, such as energy credits and children’s allowance will also have a positive impact for many people across the country.

Speaking on the nine til noon show, he says the Budget shows a commitment from the Government to invest in the people of Ireland.

Meanwhile, Solicitor Brid Curran says the Budget is a short-sighted one and the VAT reduction rate should have been prioritised.