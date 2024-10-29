Downgraded defective block homeowners to lodge formal complaint with Housing Agency

Downgraded defective concrete block homeowners are to lodge a formal complaint with the Housing Agency.

Over 100 families in Donegal have been left outraged after they had their remediation option downgraded.

Homeowners are now demanding a thorough investigation into the decision to go against original recommendations made to demolish and rebuild properties.

The move has been labelled negligent, unethical and unscientific.

Marti McElhinney, spokesperson for the Downgraded Homeowners Group says it is clear over and over again that the Government is not adhering to science: