NIFL Championship: Institute lose out to H&W Welders

Institute lost 3-1 away to second-placed H&W Welders in this afternoon’s NIFL Championship clash.

Having trailed 1-0 at half time, two goals in as many minutes for the home side put the game out of reach of Institute around the hour-mark.

At 3-0, it was always going to be an uphill battle and, although Mikhail Kennedy pulled one back, it was too little, too late.

The result leaves Institute in 9th position in the league.

In other NIFL Championship games, Ballinamallard lost 2-1 at home to Limavady, league-leaders Bangor won 3-1 at Dundela, and Ballyclare climbed to 6th in the table with a 3-1 win away to Ards.