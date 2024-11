The Restaurants Association is welcoming Fine Gael’s plan for am 11 per cent VAT rate for parts of the hospitality sector.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has made the promise for food-led businesses, excluding hotels, if his party returns to government.

Meanwhile, the Social Democrats have put forward their own proposal to cut the VAT rate to 9 per cent for the food and beverage industry.

Restaurants Association Chief Executive, Adrian Cummins says both parties ideas are a step in the right direction.