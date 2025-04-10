Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ireland set for hottest day of the year

Today looks set to be the hottest day of the year in some parts of the country with temperatures warmer than Ibiza.

Highs of 21 degrees can be expected as the warm spell continues with the West set for a scorcher in the spring sunshine.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow weather is advising sun worshipers to make the most of the coming days as a change is on the way:

Here in Donegal the forecast is warm and dry day today, with widespread sunshine, turning a little hazy at times in the afternoon.
Highs of 16 to 20 degrees, a touch cooler near the coast, in light variable breezes.

