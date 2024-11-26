Water supplies restored following ‘complex repairs’ in South Letterkenny

Uisce Eireann says water supplies have been restored in the south of Letterkenny following a significant burst on the network.

Statement in full –

Tuesday, 26 November, 2024: Water supply has returned to Uisce Éireann customers in the south of Letterkenny following a significant burst on the network.

However, complex repairs were completed last night and supply has returned for all customers.

Uisce Éireann acknowledges the inconvenience caused by interruptions to the water supply and we very much appreciate our customers’ co-operation while our crews worked to carry out the repairs.

Uisce Éireann’s Damien O’Sullivan explained: “Water supply in Bomany, Newmills, Roughan, Tullygay, Conwal and surrounding areas areas is closely monitored as balancing water supply and demand at these areas is currently very challenging. When leaks occur anywhere on the water supply network, quite often, the water supply pressure drops and unfortunately the most elevated properties may lose pressure or supply. This was experienced in the elevated properties at the areas listed this weekend. To support our customers in these areas while supply was disrupted, alternative water supplies were located at Newmills and Tullygay.”

Damien continued: “Expert leak detection operatives were deployed with specialist sounding equipment to locate the leak. The leak took some time to locate given the difficult conditions posed by Storm Bert and was eventually isolated and repaired in the Oldtown area last night by dedicated Uisce Éireann operatives.”

Uisce Éireann is continuing to appeal to customers in these areas to conserve water to give the reservoirs time to replenish. Any reduction that customers can make in their usage can collectively result in significant supply improvements for all homes and businesses.

Uisce Éireann is committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and we encourage customers to engage with us through our website, X channels @IWCare and @IrishWater, on Facebook and LinkedIn and through our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278 or online at Report a Leak