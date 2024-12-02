Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Senator Nikki Bradley apologises for any hurt she caused

Donegal Senator Nikki Bradley has apologised for any hurt she caused in comments she made in a post-election defeat interview with Highland Radio.

A clip of the interview has gone viral in which she says attitudes in Donegal need to change and that she believes there is a very negative attitude in the county.

When a list of issues facing people in Donegal was put to Senator Bradley in an attempt to highlight how a negative attitude may emerge, she responded by saying she didn’t agree.

She told Greg Hughes today that she feels she has let herself down:

Top Stories

Screenshot 2024-12-02 112619
Audio, News, Top Stories

FF pledge to move forward with renewed vigour in Donegal

2 December 2024
Thomas and Ultan
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Bittersweet tinge to my victory with the loss of Thomas Pringle’s seat’ – Ward

2 December 2024
Nikki 3
Audio, News, Top Stories

Senator Nikki Bradley apologises for any hurt she caused

2 December 2024
Garda
Top Stories, News

Woman hospitalised following weekend disturbance in Ballybofey

2 December 2024
Advertisement

