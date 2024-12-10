Supply disruptions due to water works in Donegal

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Altaheeran, Dún Dubháin Uachtarach, Na Dúnaibh and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 1pm on 10 December.

Meanwhile, meter installation works may cause supply disruptions to Chapel Street, Stranorlar and surrounding areas.

These works are scheduled to take place from 11am until 1pm on 10 December.

It is recommended that those affected allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.