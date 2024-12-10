Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Supply disruptions due to water works in Donegal

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Altaheeran, Dún Dubháin Uachtarach, Na Dúnaibh and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 1pm on 10 December.

Meanwhile, meter installation works may cause supply disruptions to Chapel Street, Stranorlar and surrounding areas.

These works are scheduled to take place from 11am until 1pm on 10 December.

It is recommended that those affected allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.

Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Another burst water main affecting supplies in Letterkenny

10 December 2024
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

NI Assembly to vote on whether to continue with the Windsor Framework

10 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-10 084247
Audio, News, Top Stories

ISME urging people to shop local this Christmas

10 December 2024
Brian Thompson
Audio, News, Top Stories

Man charged with the murder of Optum’s CEO

10 December 2024
