DCC and local gardai launch their 2024 Christmas road safety campaign

Donegal County Council has launched its Christmas Road Safety Appeal, urging all drivers to remain drug and alcohol free to help prevent collisions.

So far this year, 167 people have lost their lives on Irish roads, 18 of them in Donegal roads.

Stay Safe on the Roads this Christmas

As we prepare to celebrate Christmas and ring in the New Year, Donegal County Council in conjunction with An Garda Síochána is issuing a reminder about the importance of road safety.

An Garda Síochána have commenced their annual Christmas and New Year Road Safety Operation. Inspector Seamus Mc Gonigle appealed for all road users to prioritise safety stating “Slow down and drive at an appropriate speed. With the dark evenings and often poor weather conditions, it is especially important to behave in a responsible manner. The dangers of drink and drug driving are well documented, and people should be aware that any amount of alcohol or drugs in your system will affect your driving. Unfortunately, we have had 18 fatalities on the roads of Donegal so far this year and it is incumbent on us all to ensure no other family loses a loved one. Slow down, don’t be distracted, wear your seatbelt, and do not drink or take drugs and drive.”

Nationally, over 7000 drivers have been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs up to the end of November 2024 – over 1 driver every hour, every day.

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group (DRSWG) coordinated by Donegal County Council supports this appeal by raising awareness and reinforcing the message to never drink or take drugs before driving.

The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, John G. McLaughlin stated, “Raising awareness of road safety is an important part of our programme. Collaboration between Donegal County Council, the Donegal Road Safety Working group and all partner organisations is vital to promoting safer roads. This Christmas and New Year period, we urge all drivers to remain drug and alcohol free to help prevent collisions and ensure our roads are safer for everyone.”

Leas-Chathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh stated, “Christmas and the New Year is a time when many get together for celebrations. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs doesn’t happen by accident – it’s a choice, and it’s a choice that can have devastating consequences. We have seen too many lives lost on our roads, if you have been drinking or using drugs, don’t drive. Protect yourself, your loved ones, and everyone else using the roads.”

With an increase in travel expected in the coming weeks the Donegal Road Safety Working Group (DRSWG) are offering the following advice to road users:

Drivers

Drive at a safe speed appropriate to the changeable wintry conditions.

Never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and do not get into a vehicle as a passenger with someone whom you suspect may be under the influence. Use an alternative form of transport or appoint a designated driver.

Ensure that all passengers – front and rear – are wearing a seatbelt

Drive with dipped headlights during the dark, wintry days.

Avoid distractions, such as mobile phones.

Ensure your vehicle is in good working order, including lights, brakes and tyres.

Plan your journey in advance and take breaks to avoid fatigue.

Pedestrians, Cyclists

Wear bright or reflective clothing, such as a high visibility vests, jackets to be safe and be seen by drivers.

Photo Caption: Members of the Donegal Road Safety Working Group, Donegal County Council and An Garda Síochána Launch the Annual Christmas Road Safety message; Pictured Garda Stephen Carroll, Inspector Seamus Mc Gonigle, Chris Harley, Donegal County Council Road Safety Engineer; Pamela Smullen, Donegal County Council Road Safety Officer; Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh, Leas-Chathaoirleach of Donegal County Council; Bryan Cannon, Donegal County Council Director of Roads and Transportation; Louise McGeever, Road Safety Authority; Michael McDevitt, Donegal Youth Council; Garda Stephen Canning, and Garda Stephen Campbell. Photo Clive Wasson