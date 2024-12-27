DCC confirms Buncrana Leisure Centre is on a reserve list for government funding

Donegal County Council says the proposed new Buncrana Leisure Centre is on a reserve list of projects which may be funded under the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund in the event that more funding becomes available.

Officials have been answering a number of questions from Cllr Jack Murray and Fionan Bradley.

Officials say the council submitted a detailed application in July of this year with a total project cost of just over €17 million. They say the Department has confirmed that this remains a live application process, and Buncrana Leisure Centre is on the reserve list of projects.

In answer to a specific questions from Cllr Murray, they say council has not received any detailed scoring for this application from the Department.

Also in answer to Cllr Murray, officials said the ATU submitted an application to the fund in 2019 for its new Sports Facility at Carnamuggagh, which was the number 1 ranked application in the county. Donegal County Council added the Buncrana Leisure Centre this year, and it has been given the next available priority ranking.

Answering a question from Cllr Fionan Bradley, officials confirmed the Buncrana application is seeking €375,000 next year, €4 million in 2026, and €12 million in 2027.

Submitted By: Clr. Jack Murray

“Has the Council been provided with the scoring of applications to the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure

Fund?”

Answer

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media announced funding of up to

€120m under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF) on the 26th April 2024. Applications for

the 2024 round of LSSIF closed on the 1st of July 2024. The council submitted a detailed application with

a total project cost of €17,037,547.00. The LSSIF application included the following; • Operational Plan •

Financial Analysis Base Case • Project Execution Plan • Planning Consent • Project Brief & Drawings •

Environmental Commitment & Sustainability & Buncrana Sustainable Development Goals Donegal County

Council has continued to engage with the Department since the LSSIF 2024 announcement on the 4th

November 2024. The Department has confirmed that this remains a live application process, that

Buncrana Leisure Centre application is on a reserve list of projects, and that “As additional LSSIF funding

becomes available projects on the reserve list should then be able to be funded.” Donegal County

Council has not received any detailed scoring for this application from the Department.

Submitted By: Clr. Jack Murray

“Can the Council executive explain how it prioritised applications to the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure

Fund and advise why elected members were not advised of this prioritisation?”

Answer –

The ATU submitted an application to the LSSIF in 2019 for their new Sports Facility which

was the number 1 ranked application in Donegal. Donegal County Council added the Buncrana LC

application to LSSIF in 2024 which was given the next available priority ranking

Submitted By: Clr. Fionán Bradley

“How many leisure centres in the county are currently waiting on, applying for or are actively seeking

funding to renovate, rebuild, restore or expand their facilities? If there is more than one such leisure

centre does the Council have a priority list for any such funding for those leisure centres? If there is a

priority list (in the event that there is more than 1 such centre) what is the rationale behind it?

Answer –

Donegal County Council provide ongoing financial and technical support to the Aura

Leisure Centre, Finn Valley Leisure Centre, Ballyshannon Leisure Centre, and

Waterworld, Bundoran, as well as actively advancing the proposed new Buncrana

Leisure Centre. This includes capital maintenance, infrastructural improvements,

and energy efficiency initiatives.

Projects and improvement initiatives are identified as part of a Leisure Centre

Capital Improvement Programme and a Capital Maintenance Programme, which

are set out in the Donegal County Council 3-Year Capital Programme.

The following extract from the Draft 3-Year Capital Budget 2025 – 2027, which will

be considered at the November Plenary Meeting, summarises the various initiatives

being progressed at the leisure centres.

5.8 – Leisure Centres

5.8.1 – Buncrana Leisure Centre

The proposed refurbishment of Buncrana Community Leisure Centre continues to

be progressed by Donegal County Council, in collaboration with the Buncrana

Community Leisure Centre Committee. The following is the current position with

the project;

 Part 8 Planning was approved at the January 2024 Plenary Meeting of the

Council

 Stage (i) Preliminary Design is complete at a cost of €68k plus VAT

 Stage (ii) Detailed Design is at Stage 2b which is 50% complete and currently

paused at a cost of €68k + VAT

 An application to the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF) on 1st

July 2024.

 Donegal County Council has continued to engage with the Department of

Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. They have confirmed

that this remains a live application process. Funding was not provided for

this project in the first allocation announced on 4th November 2024. Since

then, the Department has engaged with Donegal County Council and

confirmed that the project is on a reserve list of projects and that “As

additional LSSIF funding becomes available projects on the reserve list

should then be able to be funded.”

 Donegal County Council will also continue to explore other funding

opportunities that may be available such as Shared Island and Re-Power

Buncrana under the RRDF Programme.

 Should Stage (ii) Detailed Design be brought to completion in 2025 ie Tender

Action, Evaluation and Contract Award the Design fees incurred would be

€305,000 + VAT

5.8.2 – Ballyshannon Leisure Centre

Funding of €300,000 (70%) under Sports Capital & €78,734 (30%) under

Community Energy Grant was provided for Energy Efficiency measures at

Ballyshannon Leisure Centre. The works are practically complete and are at

commissioning stage.

These two projects when completed will result in 30% Energy Savings and a

reduction of 160 tonnes per annum of Carbon emissions. A further grant of

€190,056 was secured recently for a Hydro Pool under the 2023 Sports Capital

Programme, these works are currently at Design / Feasibility Stage.

5.8.3 – Waterworld

Part 8 Planning Approval was obtained at the September Plenary meeting of the

Council for a refurbishment of the existing Changing Village and a new entrance

foyer. These works have subsequently been tendered out and it is expected that a

contract will issue for €1.9 million with works to be completed in time for the 2025

season. An urgent issue has also arisen with the Air Handling Unit in the main pool

hall which is at end of life, this project alone could cost up to €500,000. A design

team is to be appointed to progress this matter as well as an Investment Grade

Audit of all energy opportunities.

5.8.4 – Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny

Aura received €180,934 (70%) under the 2023 Sports Capital Programme for LED

lighting & barriers at the athletic track as well as a new Mezzanine level studio

space. An application under the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat SSRH is also

being prepared for replacement of oil with a new biomass burner at a projected

cost of €500,000. This project is estimated to save 582 tCO2e equating to over

20% of the gap to target in DCCs heat emissions under the LA Climate Action Plan.

5.8.5 – Finn Valley Leisure Centre, Stranorlar

Funding of €200,000 (70%) for energy efficiency measures under the 2023 Sports

Capital Programme was recently received. An announcement is also due on a

Community Energy Grant application for similar works. A detailed assessment of

energy usage as part of the project is also ongoing with further measures to be

taken as soon as a programme of actions has been agreed.

5.8.6 – Leisure Centre Capital Maintenance Programme

Notwithstanding the Capital expenditure above there is also an emerging need for

capital maintenance and replacement works at each of the existing leisure centres

in the County which range in age from 13-32 years. This investment is necessary

to protect the assets and to maintain each facility to a required standard to attract

and retain customers. Failure to do so will have a detrimental effect on longevity

of these vitally important Community facilities. Capital replacement requirements

will be informed by periodic structural and fabric assessments of the various

facilities. This programme is currently estimated to require an annual investment

of €750,000. This work programme is to be resourced through a combination of

DCC and Department funding.

5.8.7 –Leisure Centre Energy Efficiency Programme

An energy efficiency invest-to-save programme is being developed by DCC for

improved energy performance systems and CO2e reductions at the existing leisure

centres to address climate action targets and the significantly increasing energy &

fuel costs. This programme will require an estimated €1.5m over the period 2025

2027. This work programme is to be resourced through a combination of DCC,

SEAI and Department funding.

It is intended to take the learnings from the recently completed Ballyshannon

project and other best practice initiatives nationwide into projects in our other

Leisure Centres.

The following table outlines the proposed budget costs;

NOTE: The figures below will attract grants on most energy and Sports

Capital Expenditure however the Waterworld project in 2025 is

predominantly own resources. The Capital Maintenance Programme is

also exclusively DCC own resources.

*Denotes Projected Energy Efficiency & SCG Works which will be grant aided