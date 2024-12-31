Nominees released for Donegal Sports Star Awards

The nominations for the 2024 Donegal Sports Star Awards have been announced.

Among those that will know they will be getting awards are two veterans of radio broadcasting Richie Kelly and Charlie Collins. Both of whom are now retired made huge contributions to sport in their playing days and when the boots were hung up it was the microphone that occupied a huge amount of their time continuing to pursue their passion for sport.

Burt’s Mark Coyle and Sadie Duffy from Buncrana are the others that know they will honoured at the 49th Donegal Sports Star Awards which take place on Friday 31st of January in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Richie Kelly will receive the Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement Award and that couldn’t be more fitting as the Killea native played and managed Swilly Rovers. The Award is named after the Swilly stalwart and a founding member of the Donegal Sports Star Awards back in 1976.

Kelly was a key figure behind the scenes in the formation of Finn Harps along with Patsy McGowan. He played on the 1968 Harps Intermediate Cup winning team. Kelly went to manage the first Donegal team to win the FAI Inter-League Youth Cup in 1978. Five years later he was in charge of the only Donegal side to win the Oscar Traynor Cup. Richie Kelly went on to have a distinguished career in sports broadcasting with Radio Foyle in Derry.

Charlie Collins will be presented with Sporting Acknowledgement Award following in the footsteps of the likes of Myles Gallagher and the McHugh GAA family. Collins began covering sport on airwaves with DCR in the late 1980s and went onto Highland Radio where he broadcast at many big games including Donegal’s historic All-Ireland triumph in 1992.

Burt man Mark Coyle will receive the Professional Sport Achievement Award after becoming the first Donegal man to captain a League of Ireland team to a Premier Division title in October. He did it with Shelbourne and was also named on the Premier Division Team of the Year.

Sadie Duffy is the fourth and final person at this stage to know that they will be receiving an award in the Mount Errigal Hotel. The Buncrana woman has been a longtime prominent figure with the Illies Golden Gloves Club in Buncrana.

Last December she was appointed as Chairperson of International Boxing Association (IBA) Referee and Judges committee for a 2 year term. Sadie is the first Irish person and woman to have been appointed to such position at world level.

Tickets priced at €35 for adults and €20 for Primary school going children will be available solely from the Mount Errigal Hotel (074 9106700) from 6.30pm on Monday 6th January 2025

2024 DONEGAL SPORTS STAR AWARDS NOMINEES

APPRECIATION

Christopher O’ Donnell, Letterkenny Shotokan Karate Club

Danny Ferry & Tony McNamee, Finn Harps Down Syndrome Futsal Team

Eugene Gallagher, Seán MacCumhaills

Mary Lynn O’Neill, Donegal School of Shotokan Karate

Michael Curran, Teelin Rowing Club

ATHLETICS

Anne Marie McGlynn, Letterkenny A.C.

Fintan Dewhirst, Tír Chonaill A.C.

Kelly McGrory, Tír Chonaill A.C.

Mark English, Finn Valley A.C.

BOXING

Cahir Gormley, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.

Roisin Hegarty Twin Towns / Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.

Sean Doohan, Dunfanaghy A.B.C.

BRENDAN MCDAID MEMORIAL SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT

Richie Kelly, Killea

CLUB

An Clochán Liath LGFA Club

CLG Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin

Doe Amateur Swimming Club

Lough Swilly Junior Sea Angling Club

Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara

COACH / MANAGER

Daniel McCauley, CLG Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin

Dermot McGranaghan, Finn Valley A.C.

Gavin Cullen, Cockhill Celtic F.C.

DARTS

Adrian Devine, Buncrana

Cartha Boyle, Glenties

Dean Gallagher, Bridgend

Gerard McGlynn, Glenfin

EQUESTRIAN

Dylan Browne McMonagle, Letterkenny

Luke McAteer, Rathmullan

Oisin Orr, Rathmullan

GAELIC FOOTBALL

Ciaran Moore, St Eunan’s

Oisin Gallen, Seán MacCumhaills

Peadar Mogan, St. Naul’s

GYMNASTICS

Beau Gardiner, Citadel Gymnastics

Caoimhe Harrison, Twisters Gymnastics

Jack Hannigan, Citadel Gymnastics

Lilliane Becht, Citadel Gymnastics

Meadbh Mc Laughlin, Twisters Gymnastics

HOCKEY

Julie Wilson, Raphoe Hockey Club

Luke Witherow, Banbridge Hockey Club

Matthew Lecky, Raphoe Hockey Club

HURLING

Gerry Gilmore, Setanta

Liam Óg McKinney, Burt

Stephen Gillespie, Burt

INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION

Sadie Duffy, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.

MARTIAL ARTS

Liam Grant, Strike Martial Arts Academy, Derry

Teresa Gallagher, Letterkenny Shotokan Karate Club

Valentin Ciobanu, Rillon Gracie Ireland, Letterkenny

MOTOR SPORT

David Kelly, Donegal Town

Dean O’Sullivan, Convoy

Kyle McBride, Carndonagh

Ryan MacHugh, Frosses

PARA-ATHLETE

Elsie Friel, Ireland Women’s Cerebral Palsy Team

Teagan O’Reilly, Drumbar United F.C.

PRIMARY SCHOOL (LARGE >100)

Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana

Scoil Mhuire, Ramelton

St Bernadette’s Special School, Letterkenny

PRIMARY SCHOOL (SMALL <100)

Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail, Moville

Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán

Welchtown National School

PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS BOY

Aaron Watson, Moyle National School, Newtowncunningham

Conor Ó Deoráin, Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán

Eli Duffy, Scoil Mhuire, Belcruit

Jake O’Donovan, Letterkenny Educate Together N.S.

Oisín Ó’ hÍr, Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail, Moville

PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS GIRL

Alice Gibbons, Drumfad National School

Katie Ní Ghallachóir, Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán

Molly Ní Ghallachóir, Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán

PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS TEACHER

Cíara Uí Dhochartaigh, Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán

John McFeely, Scoil Naomh Pádraig, Carndonagh

Pauric McKinney, Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana

Terence Shiels, St Bernadette’s Special School, Letterkenny

PROFESSIONAL SPORT ACHIEVEMENT

Mark Coyle, Shelbourne F.C.

ROWING

Amy Shovlin, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara

Eva Shovlin, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara

Niamh Doogan, Kincasslagh Rowing Club

SEA ANGLING

Hannah Joseph, Lough Swilly Sea Angling Club

James Donaghey, Lough Swilly Sea Angling Club

Patrick Donaghey, Lough Swilly Sea Angling Club

SECONDARY SCHOOL

Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Coláiste na Carraige, An Charraig

Loreto Community School, Milford

Loreto Secondary School Letterkenny

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS BOY

Conor Graham, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

Darragh Coyle, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

Jamie Kennedy, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Jordi Ó Gribín, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Josh Cullen, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Kevin Muldoon, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Michael Moore, Loreto Community School, Milford

Odhran McBrearty, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar

Tiernan Bradley, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS GIRL

Alannah Anderson, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Caoimhe Gallen, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar

Caoimhe Níc Aoidh, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Cara Murphy, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Eabha Brennan, Loreto Community School, Milford

Éabha Níc Aoidh, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair

Erin Friel, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Heidi Gill, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

Jodie Loughrey, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

Katie Dowds, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar

Katie Louise Nic Mhonagail, Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, Béal Átha Móir, An Clochán

Keri Loughrey, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

Laura Boyle, Coláiste na Carraige, An Charraig

Laura Quinn, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Riona Doherty, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar

Sofie Campbell, St. Columba’s Comprehensive School, Glenties

SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS TEACHER

Jamie Brennan, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Paddy Carr, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

Simon Waugh, Coláiste na Carraige, An Charraig

Stuart McFadden, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

SOCCER

Bronagh Gallagher, Bonnagee United / Sion Swifts

Garbhan Friel, Cockhill Celtic F.C.

Gavin McAteer, Finn Harps

SPECIAL ATHLETE

Eoin Rooney, Nemo Special Olympics Swim Club

Sarah Bradley, Jump ‘n’ Jacks Special Olympics Gymnastics Club

Finn Harps League of Ireland Down Syndrome Futsal Team

Anna Hennessy

Daniel O’Reilly

David Crawford

Hughie Sweeney

Kealan Doherty

Lianne Kelly

Meg Carr

Shaun McCosker

SPORTING ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Charlie Collins, Letterkenny

SWIMMING

Cillian Murphy, Swilly Seals

Maeve Mc Clean, City of Derry Swimming Club

TEAM

CLG Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin Senior Men’s Team

Cockhill Celtic Senior Men’s Team

Donegal Men’s County Darts Team

Downings GAA Club Senior Ladies Team

Gweedore Golf Club Senior Scratch Team

Kincasslagh Rowing Club Women’s Quad Team

TRIATHLON

Mark McGinley, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

Noelle Parker, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club