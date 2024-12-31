Nominees released for Donegal Sports Star Awards

The nominations for the 2024 Donegal Sports Star Awards have been announced.
Among those that will know they will be getting awards are two veterans of radio broadcasting Richie Kelly and Charlie Collins. Both of whom are now retired made huge contributions to sport in their playing days and when the boots were hung up it was the microphone that occupied a huge amount of their time continuing to pursue their passion for sport.
Burt’s Mark Coyle and Sadie Duffy from Buncrana are the others that know they will honoured at the 49th Donegal Sports Star Awards which take place on Friday 31st of January in the Mount Errigal Hotel.
Richie Kelly will receive the Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement Award and that couldn’t be more fitting as the Killea native played and managed Swilly Rovers. The Award is named after the Swilly stalwart and a founding member of the Donegal Sports Star Awards back in 1976.
Kelly was a key figure behind the scenes in the formation of Finn Harps along with Patsy McGowan. He played on the 1968 Harps Intermediate Cup winning team. Kelly went to manage the first Donegal team to win the FAI Inter-League Youth Cup in 1978. Five years later he was in charge of the only Donegal side to win the Oscar Traynor Cup. Richie Kelly went on to have a distinguished career in sports broadcasting with Radio Foyle in Derry.
Charlie Collins will be presented with Sporting Acknowledgement Award following in the footsteps of the likes of Myles Gallagher and the McHugh GAA family. Collins began covering sport on airwaves with DCR in the late 1980s and went onto Highland Radio where he broadcast at many big games including Donegal’s historic All-Ireland triumph in 1992.
Burt man Mark Coyle will receive the Professional Sport Achievement Award after becoming the first Donegal man to captain a League of Ireland team to a Premier Division title in October. He did it with Shelbourne and was also named on the Premier Division Team of the Year.
Sadie Duffy is the fourth and final person at this stage to know that they will be receiving an award in the Mount Errigal Hotel. The Buncrana woman has been a longtime prominent figure with the Illies Golden Gloves Club in Buncrana.
Last December she was appointed as Chairperson of International Boxing Association (IBA) Referee and Judges committee for a 2 year term. Sadie is the first Irish person and woman to have been appointed to such position at world level.
Tickets priced at €35 for adults and €20 for Primary school going children will be available solely from the Mount Errigal Hotel (074 9106700) from 6.30pm on Monday 6th January 2025
2024 DONEGAL SPORTS STAR AWARDS NOMINEES
APPRECIATION
Christopher O’ Donnell, Letterkenny Shotokan Karate Club
Danny Ferry & Tony McNamee, Finn Harps Down Syndrome Futsal Team
Eugene Gallagher, Seán MacCumhaills
Mary Lynn O’Neill, Donegal School of Shotokan Karate
Michael Curran, Teelin Rowing Club
ATHLETICS
Anne Marie McGlynn, Letterkenny A.C.
Fintan Dewhirst, Tír Chonaill A.C.
Kelly McGrory, Tír Chonaill A.C.
Mark English, Finn Valley A.C.
BOXING
Cahir Gormley, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.
Roisin Hegarty Twin Towns / Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.
Sean Doohan, Dunfanaghy A.B.C.
BRENDAN MCDAID MEMORIAL SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT
Richie Kelly, Killea
CLUB
An Clochán Liath LGFA Club
CLG Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin
Doe Amateur Swimming Club
Lough Swilly Junior Sea Angling Club
Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara
COACH / MANAGER
Daniel McCauley, CLG Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin
Dermot McGranaghan, Finn Valley A.C.
Gavin Cullen, Cockhill Celtic F.C.
DARTS
Adrian Devine, Buncrana
Cartha Boyle, Glenties
Dean Gallagher, Bridgend
Gerard McGlynn, Glenfin
EQUESTRIAN
Dylan Browne McMonagle, Letterkenny
Luke McAteer, Rathmullan
Oisin Orr, Rathmullan
GAELIC FOOTBALL
Ciaran Moore, St Eunan’s
Oisin Gallen, Seán MacCumhaills
Peadar Mogan, St. Naul’s
GYMNASTICS
Beau Gardiner, Citadel Gymnastics
Caoimhe Harrison, Twisters Gymnastics
Jack Hannigan, Citadel Gymnastics
Lilliane Becht, Citadel Gymnastics
Meadbh Mc Laughlin, Twisters Gymnastics
HOCKEY
Julie Wilson, Raphoe Hockey Club
Luke Witherow, Banbridge Hockey Club
Matthew Lecky, Raphoe Hockey Club
HURLING
Gerry Gilmore, Setanta
Liam Óg McKinney, Burt
Stephen Gillespie, Burt
INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION
Sadie Duffy, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.
MARTIAL ARTS
Liam Grant, Strike Martial Arts Academy, Derry
Teresa Gallagher, Letterkenny Shotokan Karate Club
Valentin Ciobanu, Rillon Gracie Ireland, Letterkenny
MOTOR SPORT
David Kelly, Donegal Town
Dean O’Sullivan, Convoy
Kyle McBride, Carndonagh
Ryan MacHugh, Frosses
PARA-ATHLETE
Elsie Friel, Ireland Women’s Cerebral Palsy Team
Teagan O’Reilly, Drumbar United F.C.
PRIMARY SCHOOL (LARGE >100)
Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana
Scoil Mhuire, Ramelton
St Bernadette’s Special School, Letterkenny
PRIMARY SCHOOL (SMALL <100)
Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail, Moville
Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán
Welchtown National School
PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS BOY
Aaron Watson, Moyle National School, Newtowncunningham
Conor Ó Deoráin, Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán
Eli Duffy, Scoil Mhuire, Belcruit
Jake O’Donovan, Letterkenny Educate Together N.S.
Oisín Ó’ hÍr, Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail, Moville
PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS GIRL
Alice Gibbons, Drumfad National School
Katie Ní Ghallachóir, Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán
Molly Ní Ghallachóir, Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán
PRIMARY SCHOOL SPORTS TEACHER
Cíara Uí Dhochartaigh, Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán
John McFeely, Scoil Naomh Pádraig, Carndonagh
Pauric McKinney, Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana
Terence Shiels, St Bernadette’s Special School, Letterkenny
PROFESSIONAL SPORT ACHIEVEMENT
Mark Coyle, Shelbourne F.C.
ROWING
Amy Shovlin, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara
Eva Shovlin, Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara
Niamh Doogan, Kincasslagh Rowing Club
SEA ANGLING
Hannah Joseph, Lough Swilly Sea Angling Club
James Donaghey, Lough Swilly Sea Angling Club
Patrick Donaghey, Lough Swilly Sea Angling Club
SECONDARY SCHOOL
Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Coláiste na Carraige, An Charraig
Loreto Community School, Milford
Loreto Secondary School Letterkenny
Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair
Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny
SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS BOY
Conor Graham, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
Darragh Coyle, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
Jamie Kennedy, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Jordi Ó Gribín, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair
Josh Cullen, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Kevin Muldoon, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Michael Moore, Loreto Community School, Milford
Odhran McBrearty, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar
Tiernan Bradley, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS GIRL
Alannah Anderson, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Caoimhe Gallen, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar
Caoimhe Níc Aoidh, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair
Cara Murphy, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Eabha Brennan, Loreto Community School, Milford
Éabha Níc Aoidh, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair
Erin Friel, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Heidi Gill, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
Jodie Loughrey, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
Katie Dowds, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar
Katie Louise Nic Mhonagail, Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, Béal Átha Móir, An Clochán
Keri Loughrey, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
Laura Boyle, Coláiste na Carraige, An Charraig
Laura Quinn, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Riona Doherty, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar
Sofie Campbell, St. Columba’s Comprehensive School, Glenties
SECONDARY SCHOOL SPORTS TEACHER
Jamie Brennan, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Paddy Carr, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
Simon Waugh, Coláiste na Carraige, An Charraig
Stuart McFadden, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
SOCCER
Bronagh Gallagher, Bonnagee United / Sion Swifts
Garbhan Friel, Cockhill Celtic F.C.
Gavin McAteer, Finn Harps
SPECIAL ATHLETE
Eoin Rooney, Nemo Special Olympics Swim Club
Sarah Bradley, Jump ‘n’ Jacks Special Olympics Gymnastics Club
Finn Harps League of Ireland Down Syndrome Futsal Team
Anna Hennessy
Daniel O’Reilly
David Crawford
Hughie Sweeney
Kealan Doherty
Lianne Kelly
Meg Carr
Shaun McCosker
SPORTING ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Charlie Collins, Letterkenny
SWIMMING
Cillian Murphy, Swilly Seals
Maeve Mc Clean, City of Derry Swimming Club
TEAM
CLG Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin Senior Men’s Team
Cockhill Celtic Senior Men’s Team
Donegal Men’s County Darts Team
Downings GAA Club Senior Ladies Team
Gweedore Golf Club Senior Scratch Team
Kincasslagh Rowing Club Women’s Quad Team
TRIATHLON
Mark McGinley, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
Noelle Parker, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club