Dylan Browne McMonagle wins overall Donegal Sports Star Award – see all the category winners

More than 600 people attended the 2024 Donegal Sports Star of the Year Awards at a gala presentation function held in the Mount Errigal Hotel. The overall winner was jockey: Dylan Browne McMonagle.
The special guest was double European 400m champion David Gillick.
Also in attendance was the new Minister of State for Sport, Deputy Charlie McConalogue.
The ceremony in the Mount Errigal Hotel saw a string of recipients during what was a most interesting and enjoyable occasion.
Category winners (part one) are listed below.
Athletics: Mark English, Finn Valley AC.
Boxing: Cahir Gormley, Illies GG ABC
Coach/Manager: Gavin Cullen. Cockhill Celtic.
Darts: Gerard McGlynn, Glenfin
Equestrian: Dylan Browne McMonagle.
Gaelic Football: Peadar Mogan
Gymnastics: Lilliane Becht. Citadel Gymnastics.
Hockey: Luke Witherow, Banbridge HC
Hurling: Liam Og McKinney. Burt.
Martial Arts: Valentin Ciobanu, Rillon Gracie Ireland, Letterkenny
Motorsport: Ryan MacHugh. Frosses
Special Athlete: Eoin Rooney, Sarah Bradley, Finn Harps LOI Down Syndrome Futsal Team: Anna Hennessy, Daniel O Reilly. David Crawford, Hughie Sweeney. Kealan Doherty, Lianne Kelly. Meg Carr. Shaun McCosker.
Category winners (part two)
Para-Athlete: Joint winners – Elsie Friel, Ireland Women’s Cerebral Palsy Team, and Teagan O’Reilly, Drumbar Utd FC.
Professional Sport Achievement: Mark Coyle, Shelbourne FC
Rowing: Niamh Doogan, Kincasslagh Rowing Club
Sea Angling: James Donaghy, Lough Swilly Sea Angling Club
Soccer: Garbhan Friel, Cockhill Celtic
Swimming: Maeve McClean, City of Derry SC
Triathlon: Mark McGinley, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
Primary School Sports Boy: Oisin O’hÍr, Gaelscoil Cois Feabhaill, Moville
Primary School Sports Girl: Katie Ni Ghallachoir, Scoil Naisiunta An Choimin.
Secondary School Sports Boy: Odhran McBrearty, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar
Secondary School Sports Girl: Erin Friel, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Appreciation: Eugene Gallagher (above), Sean MacCumhaill’s
Club: Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara
Team: Cockhill Celtic, senior team
Primary School (small): Scoil Naisiunta An Choimin, An Clochan
Primary School (large): Scoil Iosagain, Buncrana
Primary School Sports Teacher: John McFeely, Scoil Naomh Padraig, Carndonagh
Secondary School: Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Secondary School Sports Teacher: Paddy Carr (above), Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
Spiorad na nGael: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin
International Recognition: Sadie Duffy, Illies Golden Gloves ABC
Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement: Richie Kelly, Killea
Sporting Acknowledgement: Charlie Collins, Letterkenny
Special Recognition (Joint): Doe Amateur Swimming Club, Donegal County Men’s Darts Team
Hall of Fame: Patsy McGonagle, Finn Valley AC
Overall Donegal Sports Star Award 2024: Dylan Browne McMonagle