Dylan Browne McMonagle wins overall Donegal Sports Star Award – see all the category winners

More than 600 people attended the 2024 Donegal Sports Star of the Year Awards at a gala presentation function held in the Mount Errigal Hotel. The overall winner was jockey: Dylan Browne McMonagle.

The special guest was double European 400m champion David Gillick.

Also in attendance was the new Minister of State for Sport, Deputy Charlie McConalogue.

The ceremony in the Mount Errigal Hotel saw a string of recipients during what was a most interesting and enjoyable occasion.

Category winners (part one) are listed below.

Athletics: Mark English, Finn Valley AC.

Boxing: Cahir Gormley, Illies GG ABC

Coach/Manager: Gavin Cullen. Cockhill Celtic.

Darts: Gerard McGlynn, Glenfin

Equestrian: Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Gaelic Football: Peadar Mogan

Gymnastics: Lilliane Becht. Citadel Gymnastics.

Hockey: Luke Witherow, Banbridge HC

Hurling: Liam Og McKinney. Burt.

Martial Arts: Valentin Ciobanu, Rillon Gracie Ireland, Letterkenny

Motorsport: Ryan MacHugh. Frosses

Special Athlete: Eoin Rooney, Sarah Bradley, Finn Harps LOI Down Syndrome Futsal Team: Anna Hennessy, Daniel O Reilly. David Crawford, Hughie Sweeney. Kealan Doherty, Lianne Kelly. Meg Carr. Shaun McCosker.

Category winners (part two)

Para-Athlete: Joint winners – Elsie Friel, Ireland Women’s Cerebral Palsy Team, and Teagan O’Reilly, Drumbar Utd FC.

Professional Sport Achievement: Mark Coyle, Shelbourne FC

Rowing: Niamh Doogan, Kincasslagh Rowing Club

Sea Angling: James Donaghy, Lough Swilly Sea Angling Club

Soccer: Garbhan Friel, Cockhill Celtic

Swimming: Maeve McClean, City of Derry SC

Triathlon: Mark McGinley, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

Primary School Sports Boy: Oisin O’hÍr, Gaelscoil Cois Feabhaill, Moville

Primary School Sports Girl: Katie Ni Ghallachoir, Scoil Naisiunta An Choimin.

Secondary School Sports Boy: Odhran McBrearty, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar

Secondary School Sports Girl: Erin Friel, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Appreciation: Eugene Gallagher (above), Sean MacCumhaill’s

Club: Loughros Point Rowing Club, Ardara

Team: Cockhill Celtic, senior team

Primary School (small): Scoil Naisiunta An Choimin, An Clochan

Primary School (large): Scoil Iosagain, Buncrana

Primary School Sports Teacher: John McFeely, Scoil Naomh Padraig, Carndonagh

Secondary School: Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Secondary School Sports Teacher: Paddy Carr (above), Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

Spiorad na nGael: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin

International Recognition: Sadie Duffy, Illies Golden Gloves ABC

Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement: Richie Kelly, Killea

Sporting Acknowledgement: Charlie Collins, Letterkenny

Special Recognition (Joint): Doe Amateur Swimming Club, Donegal County Men’s Darts Team

Hall of Fame: Patsy McGonagle, Finn Valley AC

Overall Donegal Sports Star Award 2024: Dylan Browne McMonagle