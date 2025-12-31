Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Industry welcomes minister’s commitment to a taskforce to advise on supports for 2026

Fisheries Minister Timmy Dooley says the government is assessing what legal options are open to challenge the abandonment of the Hague Principles, designed to ensure that Ireland has extra quota.

They were blocked at a fisheries council meeting before Christmas, leaving fishers across the country facing a 33% quota cut, a figure that rises to 50% in Killybegs.

Minister Dooley was in Killybegs this afternoon for a meeting with fisheries industry representatives.

He briefed them on his plan to establish a task force to be chaired by former IFA CEO Michael Berkey to advise on “a framework of supports” for the seafood sector and coastal communities in 2026.

Aodh O’Donnell of the Seafood Alliance says this is a very important initiative……………

 

