Protest called over Buncrana Community Hospital delay

A protest is set to take place this Saturday in Buncrana over ongoing delays to upgrade works at Buncrana Community Hospital.

The demonstration is being organised by the Inish Theatre Group.

Families and friends of residents say they are furious after years of promises and deadlines that continue to be pushed back.

They say the lack of local places is forcing elderly residents to move miles away from their families in Buncrana and across Inishowen.

The action will get underway at 4pm outside the Buncrana Nursing Unit.

