LUH sixth most overcrowded hospital this February

This month has been the most overcrowded February on record for hospitals across the country.

Letterkenny University Hospital was among the worst affected, with 717 patients waiting for a bed throughout the month, ranking sixth nationwide.

Meanwhile, Sligo University Hospital came in third, with 937 patients waiting on trolleys, bringing the total across the Northwest to 1,654 for the month.

Nationally, more than 11,500 people were treated on trolleys this month, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.