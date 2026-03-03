Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Heating oil prices in Donegal jump by over €115 in 48 hours

The average price of 500 litres of heating oil in Donegal has increased by just over €115 in the past 48 hours.

According to oilprices.ie, on Sunday the average stood at €502.43. Yesterday, it rose by €28.80 to €531.23.

In the past 24 hours, there has been a further 16% increase, bringing the average price to €617.91.

The escalating conflict in the Middle East is believed to be driving the surge. However, Daragh Cassidy, Head of Communications at Bonkers.ie, says it should take several weeks for such increases to filter down to motorists:

gaeltacht
News, Audio, Top Stories

Campaign for Gaeltacht housing taken to Leinster House this afternoon

3 March 2026
Donegal Tourism
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal hoping to benefit from new campaign targeting off-season staycations

3 March 2026
Killybegs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fishing regulations discussed at Oireachtas committee

3 March 2026
493547468_1266189955507613_5394164992680107534_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal tunnelling company relocates staff in Middle East over safety concerns

3 March 2026
Advertisement

