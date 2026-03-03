Heating oil prices in Donegal jump by over €115 in 48 hours

The average price of 500 litres of heating oil in Donegal has increased by just over €115 in the past 48 hours.

According to oilprices.ie, on Sunday the average stood at €502.43. Yesterday, it rose by €28.80 to €531.23.

In the past 24 hours, there has been a further 16% increase, bringing the average price to €617.91.

The escalating conflict in the Middle East is believed to be driving the surge. However, Daragh Cassidy, Head of Communications at Bonkers.ie, says it should take several weeks for such increases to filter down to motorists: