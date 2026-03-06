Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Deputy slams ‘Political Theatre’ over fuel prices

A Donegal deputy has slammed the “political theatre” surrounding a meeting between Enterprise Minister Peter Burke and fuel company representatives today.

Industry representatives say they will cooperate with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission investigation into fuel pricing.

Today, the average price for 500 litres of home heating oil stands at €785, up from €502 on Sunday.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says he believes the government has the power to reduce the price but simply isn’t acting:

