Inishowen Football League Results – Sunday 03/05/26

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Over 1,700 drivers caught speeding on Irish roads this weekend

3 May 2026
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Controlled explosion carried out following discovery of suspicious device outside Letterkenny

3 May 2026
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Investigations ongoing following alleged Letterkenny incident

3 May 2026
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Man (30s) charged in connection with major drugs seizure in Tyrone

3 May 2026
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garda gardai speeding
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Over 1,700 drivers caught speeding on Irish roads this weekend

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3 May 2026
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Investigations ongoing following alleged Letterkenny incident

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Man (30s) charged in connection with major drugs seizure in Tyrone

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Donegal Gardaí issue traffic advice ahead of North West 10K

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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