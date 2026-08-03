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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Donegal man who died after Cork drowning incident to be laid to rest on Wednesday

A Donegal man who died after a drowning incident in Cork is to be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Damien McGuinness, from Church Road in Killybegs, died after getting into difficulty in the water at Castletownbere Pier on Saturday evening.

A Guinness World Record tug pull attempt that was due to take place in the town today was cancelled as a mark of respect.

Damien’s Funeral Mass will take place this Wednesday at 11am in St.Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

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