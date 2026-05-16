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Fanad United set for FAI Cup clash with Douglas Hall – Preview with Arthur Lynch

Arthur Lynch

The FAI Cup got underway this weekend and Fanad United are the Donegal representatives in the first round.

The Triagh-A-Locha outfit will make the long trip south to take on Cork side Douglas Hall for a 12 noon kick-off tomorrow.

Fanad qualified for the senior competition as a result of reaching the FAI Junior Cup Quarter-Finals last year.

Boss Arthur Lynch has been speaking to Highland’s Chris Ashmore to look ahead to the tie and also preview tomorrow’s Brian McCormick Cup Final between Letterkenny Rovers and Kilmacrennan Celtic…

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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