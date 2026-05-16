Two men and woman arrested following seizure of drugs in Derry

Two men and a woman have been arrested following the seizure of drugs in Derry yesterday evening.

District Support Team Officers, assisted by the Tactical Support Unit and the Dog Unit seized a quantity of Class A and B controlled drugs, together with drug-related paraphernalia and a sum of cash, following a search which was conducted at a residential property in the city.

They arrested two men, both aged in their 30s, and a woman aged in her 40s, on suspicion of drug-related offences.

Enquiries remain ongoing.