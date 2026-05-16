Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Two men and woman arrested following seizure of drugs in Derry

Two men and a woman have been arrested following the seizure of drugs in Derry yesterday evening.

District Support Team Officers, assisted by the Tactical Support Unit and the Dog Unit seized a quantity of Class A and B controlled drugs, together with drug-related paraphernalia and a sum of cash, following a search which was conducted at a residential property in the city.

They arrested two men, both aged in their 30s, and a woman aged in her 40s, on suspicion of drug-related offences.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two men and woman arrested following seizure of drugs in Derry

16 May 2026
violence against women domestic abuse
News, Audio

Latest Garda figures show arrests relating to domestic abuse offences on the rise

16 May 2026
tractor run 5.1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Finn Valley groups hold tractor run fundraiser

16 May 2026
Pedestrian Crossing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr calls for bigger emphasis on pedestrian safety

16 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two men and woman arrested following seizure of drugs in Derry

16 May 2026
violence against women domestic abuse
News, Audio

Latest Garda figures show arrests relating to domestic abuse offences on the rise

16 May 2026
tractor run 5.1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Finn Valley groups hold tractor run fundraiser

16 May 2026
Pedestrian Crossing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr calls for bigger emphasis on pedestrian safety

16 May 2026
donegal community stadium
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue offers update on Finn Harps stadium

16 May 2026
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Security alert in Omagh declared an ‘elaborate hoax’

16 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube