Details of the 46th MacGill Summer School announced today

The programme for this year’s MacGill Summer School has been announced today.

It’s the 46th year of the event, which takes place in Glenties from Thursday 23rd to Saturday July 25th of July.

Director Vincent McCarthy says as Ireland assumes the Presidency of the European Union, the MacGill Summer School 2026 will bring together some of the leading voices in politics, economics, diplomacy and public affairs to explore how Ireland and Europe can navigate an increasingly uncertain world.

Dr. Mike Ryan, former Executive Director of the World Health Organisation will deliver the prestigious John Hume Lecture, while European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane will take part in a special one-on-one interview examining the outlook for the global economy, Europe and Ireland at a time of profound international uncertainty.

Now a three day event, this year’s Summer School will explore the theme of “The New World Disorder” and examine how Ireland, Europe and the wider international community should respond to an era of geopolitical instability, economic uncertainty, conflict and rapid technological change.

This year’s programme will bring together leading political, economic and strategic voices to discuss Europe’s security, Ireland’s economic future, infrastructure delivery, organised crime, the future of Irish foreign policy, and the implications of the 2026 U.S. Mid-Term elections.

Full schedule and registration details available HERE

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Release in full –

Mike Ryan and Philip Lane to Headline MacGill Summer School 2026

“The New World Disorder”

MacGill Summer School, 23–25 July 2026, Glenties, Co. Donegal

Dublin: 25th June, 2026: Dr Mike Ryan, former Executive Director of the World Health Organisation, and Philip Lane, Chief Economist of the European Central Bank, will headline the 46th MacGill Summer School, which takes place in Glenties, Co. Donegal, from 23–25 July 2026.

Dr. Ryan will deliver the prestigious John Hume Lecture, while Philip Lane will take part in a special one-to-one interview examining the outlook for the global economy, Europe and Ireland at a time of profound international uncertainty.

Taking place during Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union, this year’s MacGill Summer School will explore the theme of “The New World Disorder” and examine how Ireland, Europe and the wider international community should respond to an era of geopolitical instability, economic uncertainty, conflict and rapid technological change.

The MacGill Summer School, in association with the University of Notre Dame, is Ireland’s international forum for thought leaders to discuss the critical issues facing Ireland, Europe and our world. Founded by Dr. Joe Mulholland over 40 years ago, the School has long been recognised as a unique space for informed debate and fresh thinking.

This year’s programme will bring together leading political, economic and strategic voices to discuss Europe’s security, Ireland’s economic future, infrastructure delivery, organised crime, the future of Irish foreign policy, and the implications of the 2026 U.S. Mid-Term elections.

Sessions include:

The New World Disorder

Ireland’s Economic Edge in a Fractured World

Ireland’s Presidency of the EU and Securing Our Future

For and Against Neutrality

Can Ireland Deliver on its Big Infrastructure Ambitions?

What is Ireland Thinking?

Europe’s Future in a Fractured World

Ireland’s Foreign Policy in a Fractured World

Organised Crime & Transnational Disorder

Mid-Term Elections & What’s Next for the U.S.

Headline speakers include:

Minister Thomas Byrne TD, Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence

Dr. Mike Ryan, former Executive Director, World Health Organization

Philip Lane, Chief Economist, European Central Bank

Kara Owen CMG, British Ambassador to Ireland

Ivana Bacik TD, Labour Party Leader & Party Spokesperson on Northern Ireland

Prof. Brigid Laffan, Chancellor, University of Limerick

Vanessa Hartley, Vice President of Large Customer Sales for EMEA and Head of Google Ireland

Niall Stanage, White House Columnist, The Hill

Suzanne Lynch, Brussels Bureau Chief, Bloomberg

Jude Webber, Ireland Correspondent, Financial Times

Robert Watt, CEO Dublin Regeneration Authority

Prof. Bent Flyvbjerg, Professor Emeritus, University of Oxford

Jon Burrows, Leader of Ulster Unionist Party

Lisa O’Carroll, Senior Correspondent, The Guardian

Sam McBride, Northern Ireland Editor, Belfast Telegraph & Sunday Independent

Frances Fitzgerald, former Tánaiste and Cabinet Minister

Gina London, Emmy Award-winning former CNN anchor & Executive Communication Advisor

Outlining the programme, Vincent McCarthy, Director of the MacGill Summer School, said:

“As Ireland assumes the Presidency of the European Union, MacGill Summer School 2026 will bring together some of the leading voices in politics, economics, diplomacy and public affairs to explore how Ireland and Europe can navigate an increasingly uncertain world. We look forward to welcoming speakers and audiences from across Ireland for three days of discussion, debate and fresh thinking.”

For more details and registration information visit:

www.macgillsummerschool.com