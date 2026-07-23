Courthouse closure impacting Donegal Town economy

The Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District has been given an response to questions on the situation regarding the Courthouse in Donegal Town.

The courthouse has been closed since last September due to health and safety concerns.

Cllr Jimmy Brogan says that a building condition survey has been carried out but details have been withheld.

He says that people have been ‘left in the dark’ on the future of the facility.

He adds that cases being heard in Ballyshannon is having a negative affect on the local economy of Donegal Town: