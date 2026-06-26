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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Business Matters, Ep 302: New start -up Tradeswap.ie, SFA’s annual survey – plus DLDC’s annual report

In this week’s Business Matters programme, Chris Ashmore has been finding out about a new “swap” website, a survey on small businesses, and a look at the Donegal Local Development Company’s annual report.

First up, he has been speaking with a Donegal Town based block-layer Ciaran Cassidy, who has just set up a new online business venture called Tradsswap.ie

As the name suggests, it’s a platform where people can offer something that they do in exchange for someone else doing something for them. 

Also this week, Chris speaks with David Broderkrick, Small Firms Association Director, about its annual survey which found that small businesses have seen a 44% cumulative increase in costs, on average, in the past three years.

Plus, Chris talks with Padraig Fingleton, CEO of Donegal Local Development Company about its recently published annual report.

You can listen to the full programme here:

 

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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