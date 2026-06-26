The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep 26: From Bunbeg to the Dáil: The Dinny McGinley Interview

What does it take to survive 34 years at the coalface of Irish politics?

In this episode of The Greg Hughes Podcast, we are joined by former Fine Gael TD and Minister of State, Dinny McGinley, for an unfiltered look back at a remarkable life and career.

Born and raised in the West Donegal Gaeltacht, Dinny spent his early years as a teacher and principal at Scoil Chonaill in Bunbeg before making the leap from the classroom to Leinster House in 1982. He went on to win nine consecutive general elections, navigating the extreme highs and brutal lows of public life, culminating in his appointment as Minister of State for Gaeltacht Affairs.

We dive into how the political landscape has fundamentally shifted since he first entered the Dáil—including the relentless pace of the modern 24/7 news cycle and the toxic edge of social media. Dinny also shares his perspective on Fine Gael’s current standing in Donegal, the realities of stepping away from power, and what life looks like after politics.

An honest, insightful conversation with one of Donegal’s longest-serving public representatives.