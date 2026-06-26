The Greg Hughes Show | Friday | 26/06/26

Today we address critical national policy rebellions, an unexpected summer lightning storm that shook the county, local musical ambitions, and a packed debate on our Friday Panel.
Inside Today’s Episode:
💬 The Friday Panel: Dr Joe Kelly, Former Councillor Nicholas Crossan, and Sinn Féin Councillor Dakota Nic Mheanman join Greg in-studio for an expansive debate on the biggest issues of the week:
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Climate vs. The Weather: The panel kicks off with a lively, polarizing discussion on our shifting summer patterns, climate change, and differing views on what the future holds for Ireland’s environment.
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The government Backbench Rebellion: Our guests look at the widening cracks within government unity, discussing the mounting backbench pushback against the leadership’s stance on abortion legislation revisions and proposals to scrap the constitutional Triple Lock neutrality protection.
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The Decriminalisation Debate: The panel hashes out the newly published recommendations to decriminalize the personal possession of drugs, weighing a health-led approach against community safety concerns.
🎙️ The Greg Hughes Podcast Preview: We catch a sneak peek of this week’s long-form podcast episode, featuring an exclusive, unfiltered archive clip with legendary former Fine Gael TD and Minister of State, Dinny McGinley, reflecting on his 34 years at the coalface of Irish politics.
⚡ The Night the Sky Lit Up: Kenneth Conlan from the Donegal Weather Channel joins Greg to explain the science behind last night’s spectacular and unrelenting thunderstorm over Donegal. He breaks down exactly what atmospheric conditions triggered the intense, continuous spells of thunder and lightning that kept the county awake.
🎵 Chasing a Dream with Lewis Capaldi: Talented local musician Amy O’Connor joins the show to share the incredible story behind her viral social media campaign. She talks about the massive groundswell of public support she’s receiving in her bid to secure the opening slot for superstar Lewis Capaldi later this year.
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