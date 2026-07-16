Bishop Michael Router to take over leadership of Derry Diocese

A new bishop has been appointed to lead the Diocese of Derry.

Bishop Michael Router has been named as the successor to outgoing Bishop Donal McKeown.

Pope Leo XIV has nominated Bishop Router, who will move from his current role as Auxiliary Bishop of Armagh to take up the position in Derry.

Bishop McKeown will remain as Apostolic Administrator of Derry until Bishop Router is formally installed at a ceremony in September.

The announcement was made at St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry this morning, where Bishop McKeown thanked the diocese for the last 12 years:

Bishop Michael Router is originally from County Cavan, but says his love of sport will help him settle into life in the North West.

The incoming Bishop of Derry says he hopes to support the diocese by being a listening ear for parishioners, helping to strengthen faith and reconnect with those who may have drifted away: