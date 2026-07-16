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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Cllr Gerry McMonagle elected new chair of Donegal Defective Blocks Committee

Sinn Féin Cllr Gerry McMonagle is the new chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Blocks Committee, after defeating outgoing chair, Cllr Thomas Sean Devine of the 100% Redress Party in a vote.

Former Chair Cllr Martin McDermott said his understanding was that the chair would rotate between the parties, but Cllr Devine said that Cllr McDermott had been in the chair for five years before him.

He added that the 100% Redress Party was seeking to hold the chair of this committee, and would not be seeking any other committee chairs.

After a discussion regarding the terms of reference, a vote was called, and Cllr McMonagle was elected by nine votes to five.

100% Redress Cllr Joy Beard has been elected as the Vice Chair.

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