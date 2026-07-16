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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Creeslough families to bring public inquiry call to Taoiseach meeting

The father of Leona Harper, who died in the Creeslough tragedy, says a public inquiry could help prevent further loss of life while the criminal investigation continues.

Hugh Harper was speaking on this morning’s Greg Hughes Show following confirmation that the affected families will meet with the Taoiseach at the end of the month.

In June, families impacted by the tragedy travelled to Leinster House to share their experiences with TDs and senators.

Hugh says a public inquiry would be about more than seeking justice for his own family:

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