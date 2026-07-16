Government must treat defective concrete like the humanitarian crisis it is – Beard

The newly elected Vice Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Blocks Committee says the government needs to start treating this issue like the humanitarian crisis it is.

Cllr Joy Beard was elected to the position today, with Sinn Fein Cllr Gerry McMonagle the new Chair after defeating Cllr Beards 100% Redress Colleague Cllr Thomas Sean Devine by nine votes to five.

Cllr Beard told today’s AGM she hears on a daily basis from people whose physical and mental health is being compromised, and she fears there will be a tragedy sooner rather than later…………