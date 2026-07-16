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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Green light moves closer for long-awaited Arranmore school science lab


A long-awaited science laboratory upgrade at Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada on Arranmore Island has moved a step closer.

Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher has welcomed confirmation that the school’s Climate Action and Science Laboratory refurbishment project has passed its final compliance stage.

The Minister for Education and Youth has confirmed that the final checks have been completed and formal approval to proceed will issue to the ETB shortly.

The project will provide upgraded science facilities to support practical teaching and learning at the school.

The contract is expected to be signed in the coming weeks, with works hoped to begin shortly afterwards.

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