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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

HIQA finds no improvement at Donegal respite centre after follow-up inspection

An unannounced HIQA inspection at a Donegal respite centre for people with disabilities has found all five standards assessed were non-compliant.

The inspection took place at Fernhill Respite House in March, when three residents were using the service.

It was a follow-up to an inspection last November, which identified areas for improvement, including governance, staff training, risk management, written policies and quality and safety.

The latest report says that while the quality of care and support provided to residents remained high, there had been no improvement in the level of compliance since the previous inspection.

The report in full can be read HERE.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
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