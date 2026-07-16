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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

History beckons for Northwest Vipers – Harp Bowl Final Preview with Donegal’s Cathal Curran & Mike Naulty

Highland’s Mark Gallagher with Mike Naulty (L) and Cathal Curran (R) from the Northwest Vipers

This Saturday will be the biggest day in the short history of the Northwest Vipers.

The Northwest’s only American Football team will line out against the South Dublin Panthers in the Harp Bowl Final at Dubarry Park in Athlone.

Having been formed 11 years ago, the Vipers have gone from strength to strength and are now mixing it with some of the best American Football teams in Ireland.

A 23-21 defeat of the West Dublin Rhinos in the semi-final a fortnight ago has set up a clash against the Panthers this weekend.

Interestingly, the team the Vipers will face in Saturday’s Harp Bowl decider are the only team to get the better of them this season so far.

Newtowncunningham native Cathal Curran has been involved in the offensive line since the beginning and couldn’t be more proud of how far the club have come.

Gweedore’s Mike Naulty has been in the fold since 2019 and, at quarterback, is a key cog in a well-oiled machine heading into this weekend’s mammoth fixture.

Cathal & Mike called into studio this week and spoke with Highland’s Mark Gallagher…

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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