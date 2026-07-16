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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Mixed emotions on CSKA lose for Derry boss Tiernan Lynch

Derry City lost to CSKA Sofia in their Europa League qualifier in Thursday evening.

Ellis Chapman’s goal put the Candystripes 1-nil up at the Brandywell but they conceded twice, losing 2-1 on the night and 5-3 in the tie.

Derry City boss Tieran Lynch had mixed emotions on how the game concluded:

The game was marred by crowd trouble at the start of the second half. Lynch says the break gave the visitors a lifeline:

Derry now drop to the UEFA Conference League where they will take on Croatian’s HNK Rijeka in the coming weeks

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