Mixed emotions on CSKA lose for Derry boss Tiernan Lynch

Derry City lost to CSKA Sofia in their Europa League qualifier in Thursday evening.

Ellis Chapman’s goal put the Candystripes 1-nil up at the Brandywell but they conceded twice, losing 2-1 on the night and 5-3 in the tie.

Derry City boss Tieran Lynch had mixed emotions on how the game concluded:

The game was marred by crowd trouble at the start of the second half. Lynch says the break gave the visitors a lifeline:

Derry now drop to the UEFA Conference League where they will take on Croatian’s HNK Rijeka in the coming weeks